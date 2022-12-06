Hilaria Baldwin Says She Worries About Alec Baldwin After Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

PRPhotos.com

Hilaria Baldwin expressed concern for her husband, Alec Baldwin, in a recent interview with Extra. The Witches Anonymous podcast host commented on how the 30 Rock actor is doing, now that a year has passed since he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

“I worry about him,” she said. “… I mean, can you imagine? Nobody can. There was so much confusion to understand what had happened.”

She continued, “When you go through something hard, you know not every day is going to be the same. You have moments in the day that are very hard. Nights are hard. Nightmares are hard.”

The yoga instructor added that she does what she can to be there for Baldwin during these moments. “So I'm just there, and I say, 'I'm here and I'm going to take care of you,' and I said that from the moment we realized what had happened,” she shared.