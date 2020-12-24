Hilaria Baldwin Urges ‘Body Inclusivity’ as Amy Schumer Apologizes for Body Joke

PRPhotos.com

Hilaria Baldwin wants complete “body inclusivity” after facing body-shaming on Instagram. It may not have been the usual type of shaming, but it was shaming, she argues. The Mom Brain podcast co-host shared a shot of herself holding a baby boy in her arms while posing in underwear on Instagram. She welcomed her fifth child with Alec Baldwin in September, but her body looked bikini ready.

Comedian Amy Schumer reposted the image, writing in a since-deleted post: “Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.”

Hilaria responded on social media, saying she appreciates jokes and loves “making fun of myself,” but had a “concern with it” when she says it “seemed to spiral out of control … getting into a place of body-shaming.”

“Now, does it hurt my feelings if some people out there who I don't even know are critiquing why I might post a photo? If I had looked differently would I have posted that photo? I sure hope so,” she says. “Because I love looking at photos, supporting our bodies, our temple that we live in 24/7 — I love it. Doesn't matter what you look like, I love it. If you're honoring yourself and you're celebrating yourself, I love it.”

She added that “body inclusivity” should be for all shapes and sizes.

Schumer commented on the video, “I'm sorry!”