Hilarie Burton Morgan Honors Her Late Costar Willie Garson

On Thursday’s (October 5th) episode of The View, Hilarie Burton Morgan teared up as she remembered her friend and White Collar costar, Willie Garson. Garson died in September of 2021 at the age of 57 due to pancreatic cancer.

“He taught me so much and was always my biggest cheerleader — oh, I’m gonna cry,” she said while holding back tears. “So honoring him in this felt really important.”

Referring to her new book, Grimoire Girl: Creating an Inheritance of Magic and Mischief, she shared, “Obviously, when I started writing the book, I didn’t know we were gonna lose him, but being able to honor him in this way felt really important because he’s written on the pages of my grimoire. I am different because of that influence.”

The One Tree Hill actress added that the pair bonded over being new parents while working on White Collar together. “When I met Willie, my son was 3 months old. I got a job with him and he had just adopted his son so we were new parents together,” she said. “I had just come back to Manhattan. So as new parents, we would go out in the city together and just like be each other’s comfort zone.”