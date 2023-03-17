Hilarie Burton Morgan Says Chad Michael Murray Defended Her Against ‘One Tree Hill’ Creator

On Wednesday’s (March 15th) episode of the Drama Queens podcast, Hilarie Burton Morgan said her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray once stepped in to defend her during an alleged assault by the show’s creator, Mark Schwahn. The cast was on location in Honey Grove, Texas, while filming season four in 2007.

"Chad walked up and goes, 'What are you doing?' He said that to our boss in the bar," Burton Morgan said to her cohosts Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz. "He watched our boss grab me in front of a lot of people, and you know, Chad didn't have anything to lose because he knew our boss hated him anyway."

Speaking about Murray, Bush said, "He was protected as the No. 1 on the call sheet. He had the most power, so he could come up and shove our boss off you and get in a fight. And I'm glad that he did. I want everybody to follow that lead."

In 2017, Burton and Bush were two of the 18 women who accused Schwahn of sexual harassment while working on the show.