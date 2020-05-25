Hilary Duff Addresses Sex Trafficking Rumor

PRPhotos.com

Hilary Duff is responding to the “disgusting” sex trafficking rumors that popped up against her on Twitter. The 32-year-old learned she was trending on Twitter over the weekend, with some accusing her of sex trafficking because she shared an Instagram Story that included footage of her 8-year-old son Luca laying down naked. She later deleted the Story.

She wrote: “Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with sticker.”

Duff continued: "Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting. Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby."

Her rep issued a statement, telling E!: "Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots. Hilary's own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter. Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world."

Duff shares Luca with her ex Mike Comrie and a daughter Violet, 1, with Matthew Koma.