Hilary Duff Asks Disney To Move Lizzie McGuire Revival to Hulu

Hilary Duff took the unusual step of posting a formal statement on social media requesting Disney to move the much-anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival she is starring in from Disney Plus to Hulu.

On Instagram, she wrote: “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

Duff’s bid to switch platforms come after Variety reported that behind-the-scenes issues that ultimately resulted in creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky‘s ouster. Duff and Minsky reportedly want to do a more adult revival, while Disney wanted a kid-and-family-friendly show.

While Disney initially agreed to Duff and Minsky’s version, they ultimately wanted to move in a different direction after two episodes were already in the can. She first spoke out on Instagram Stories Tuesday when news broke that Disney Plus’ Love, Simon series was moved to Hulu and retitled Love, Victor, after it was deemed not “family-friendly” enough for the Disney-branded outlet.

She circled the phrase “family-friendly” in the headline and wrote “Sounds familiar.”

Another show that moved from Disney Plus to Hulu was High Fidelity starring Zoe Kravitz.