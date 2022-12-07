Home » Entertainment » Hilary Duff Opens Up About An Eating Disorder She Had When She Was 17

Hilary Duff Opens Up About An Eating Disorder She Had When She Was 17

Hilary Duff is shedding light on how Hollywood affects women’s relationships to their bodies. The How I Met Your Father actress got candid about a “horrifying” eating disorder she developed when she was 17 in a recent interview with Women’s Health Australia.

“Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny.' It was horrifying,” she said, remembering how she felt early in her career.

Now, Duff feels like she has a healthier relationship with her body. These days, she said, “I'm appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body … Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet.”

