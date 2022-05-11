Home » Entertainment » Hilary Duff Poses Nude For The Cover Of Women’s Health Magazine

Hilary Duff is having her moment on the cover of Women’s Health. Duff posed nude for the magazine’s “Body Issue” and commented on the effects of Hollywood on one’s body image.

“I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through,” Duff told the magazine.

She also wanted fans to know how much went into the photoshoot. “I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position,” she said.

The How I Met Your Father actress added, “We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s—t. But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.”

