Hilary Duff Slams Millennials Who Party During Outbreak

PRPhotos.com
Hilary Duff has had it. The 32-year-old hit up Instagram Stories to complain about the people who are still out and about, despite the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote: “To all you young millennial a**holes that keep going out and partying, go home, stop killing old people, please.”

Prior to the post, she also copped to feeling a bit stir-crazy. Duff asked followers: “Guys, what shows to watch right now? We finished Netflix’s Love Is Blind. It was amazing. But what are we going to do? I'm not excited about anything right now. Do we dare watch Game of Thrones again? Maybe. Are we going to be stuck at home that long? Maybe.”

