Hilary Duff’s Daughter Tells Soccer Coaches Her Mom Had Diarrhea

PRPhotos.com

Kids say the darndest things! Hilary Duff shared text messages from her assistant to Instagram on Monday (August 29th), revealing the hilarious things her three-year-old daughter said to her soccer coaches about the Lizzie McGuire star.

“Whoaaa! Don’t trust your kids!” Duff wrote in her Instagram stories, sharing screenshots of text messages with her assistant Lauren. Apparently, Duff’s daughter Banks “ousted sic her to the soccer coaches.”

“Banks told a story at camp…’my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea…that’s what happens when you make bad chicken,'” Lauren wrote in a text.

Following this, Duff shared a photo of Banks smiling and captioned the photo, “THE RAT.”