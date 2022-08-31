Home » Entertainment » Hilary Duff’s Daughter Tells Soccer Coaches Her Mom Had Diarrhea

Hilary Duff’s Daughter Tells Soccer Coaches Her Mom Had Diarrhea

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Kids say the darndest things! Hilary Duff shared text messages from her assistant to Instagram on Monday (August 29th), revealing the hilarious things her three-year-old daughter said to her soccer coaches about the Lizzie McGuire star.

“Whoaaa! Don’t trust your kids!” Duff wrote in her Instagram stories, sharing screenshots of text messages with her assistant Lauren. Apparently, Duff’s daughter Banks “ousted sic her to the soccer coaches.”

“Banks told a story at camp…’my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea…that’s what happens when you make bad chicken,'” Lauren wrote in a text.

Following this, Duff shared a photo of Banks smiling and captioned the photo, “THE RAT.”

Related Articles

Sharon Stone Says A Younger Man Dumped Her For Not Getting Botox
Khloe Kardashian Tells Kim ‘No One Sympathizes With’ Her In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Wendy Williams’ Son Allegedly Charged $100,000 To Her Credit Card
Milly Alcock Says She Was Living In Her ‘Mum’s Attic’ Before Filming ‘House Of The Dragon’
Sparkle Denies That She Told Her Niece To Ask R. Kelly To Be Her Godfather
Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him For Three Weeks After She Was Denied A Role In ‘Beast’