Hilary Swank, Simu Liu, Jojo Siwa + More!

HILARY SWANK SHOWS OFF BABY BUMP WHILE DECORATING CHRISTMAS TREE: Hilary Swank is excited to welcome twins to the world! The Alaska Daily actress shared a photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree to Instagram Saturday (December 17th). She captioned the photo, “All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s).” Swank shared that she was expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider on Good Morning America in October. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" she said.

SIMU LIU OPENS UP ABOUT MEETING ALLISON HSU’S PARENTS: Simu Liu spoke with People on Saturday (December 17th) about meeting his girlfriend Allison Hsu’s parents over the holidays. "Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time," he told the outlet. The Kim’s Convenience actor also shared what he likes about Hsu. "She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes." The couple went Instagram official earlier this month after Liu shared a photo of them from the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles.

JOJO SIWA AND AVERY CYRUS BREAK UP: Entertainment Tonight reports that after just three months of dating, Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are going their separate ways. Cyrus shared a video compilation of the pair’s Royal Caribbean cruise to TikTok Saturday (December 17th), which features the J Team star saying, "This is my, 'I'm sorry for breaking up with you present,'" and handing her a prize from an arcade game. After fans commented on the video wondering about their relationship, Cyrus wrote, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”