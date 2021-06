PRPhotos.com

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is topping the weekend box office, opening at $11.7 million. The Lionsgate sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, is reportedly grabbing about one-third of its numbers from Imax and PLF screens.

A Quiet Place 2, meanwhile, continues to show power at the B.O., bringing in $9.4 million in second place, for a total haul of $125.2 million.