Holly Marie Combs Weighs In On ‘Charmed’ Feud

PRPhotos.com
Holly Marie Combs, the actor who played Piper Halliwell, the middle sister on Charmed alongside Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty, is sharing her perspective on the pair’s ongoing feud. On Monday (February 5th), Combs took to Instagram to address Milano’s response to the claims that she got Doherty fired from the show.

“In the spirit of not being a the [sic] quiet one or the middle child anymore, I feel the need to defend myself after the many continuing attacks that have ensued since Alyssa stepped out on the stage and essentially called Shannen and I liars,” Combs wrote.

“First off, this is not revisionist history,” the Pretty Little Liars actor added. “This is just the history she didn’t want people to know about. And the history Shannen wasn’t ready to talk about until one month ago. We are all thankfully at the age where people are writing books, memoirs and telling their life story. No one should have to lie about their own life for the comfort of another.”

