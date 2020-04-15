Hollywood Coronavirus Scoop: Jessica Chastain, Ricky Gervais, Jane Fonda & More

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities appear to be struggling to get by and help others, along with the rest of us amid the coronavirus pandemic. Except for Ricky Gervais. More on all below.

JESSICA CHASTAIN

The Help’s Jessica Chastain is lending a helping hand to the healthcare workers that are keeping New York City people safe. The 43-year-old donated Beyond Burgers to the staff at Lenox Hill Hospital this week, Page Six reports. Last week, she sent the staff snack boxes that included cupcakes, cookies and caramel corn from Tenth and Pike Sweet Shop, as well as Kind bars and peanuts.

JANE FONDA

The 82-year-old actress and activist Jane Fonda is designing a special limited edition line of sweatsuits featuring a rainbow stripe with her name to raise money for climate change and service workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

DREW BARRYMORE

Drew Barrymore, 45, says she is hanging on by a thread parenting, working and homeschooling her kids, 7-year-old Olive and 5-year-old Frankie.

She told the Today Show: “It was like every church and state. It is the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker. I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers more than I did.”

KATE & WILLIAM

Kate Middleton and Prince William, meanwhile, recently updated their website, writing that they “will do all it can to support those on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 in the U.K.”

The pair have been doing in-person visits to call centers for emergency workers, and William has reportedly considered joining the ambulance air corps again.

RICKY GERVAIS

Comedian Ricky Gervais is all for the celebs who want to lend a helping hand, but he is over those who spend their time whining. Ellen DeGeneres has compared her mansion to jail, while Kelly Ripa, Sam Smith and many others have broken down in tears.

He told The Sun of healthcareworkers: “These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”