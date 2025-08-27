Hollywood Legend Denzel Washington Admits “I Don’t Watch Movies”

Getty Images

Acclaimed actor Denzel Washington has candidly shared his waning enthusiasm for the movie industry he has long been a part of. In a recent interview with GQ, the Oscar-winning star admitted, “I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t.” When questioned further, Washington acknowledged he is “tired of movies” and unsure of the exact number he has appeared in over his decades-long career, estimating around 50. The actor, known for acclaimed roles in films like Training Day and Malcolm X, stated he is not motivated by awards recognition, saying, “I don’t do it for Oscars. I really don’t care about that kind of stuff.” (Story URL)