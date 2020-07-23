Hollywood Quick Hits: Danny Glover, Kim Kardashian & More

PRPhotos.com

DONALD GLOVER TO STAR IN NEW ‘STAR WARS’ SERIES: Rapper and actor Donald Glover has allegedly signed on to reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in his own Star Wars series which is scheduled to stream on Disney+.

Noah Outlaw, host of the Kessel Run Transmissions YouTube show broke the news. He said, “And that's why we've kinda been hesitant because Donald is down, but also Donald Glover is very busy. He's Childish Gambino and all this stuff. And also, so they were kinda trying, they had to work with him. And we say this all the time on our show as a joke, that Brinks truck that they dumped on Donald Glover's lawn to do this show was huge. So, but yeah, there it is. Cat's out of the bag, I guess.” Glover starred as Calrissian in the 2018 film, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

‘GOOD MORNING AMERICA’ PRODUCER DIES SUDDENLY: Good Morning America producer, Daisha Riley, passed away suddenly at the age of 35. During Wednesday morning, July 22nd, show, Michael Strahan said,”You might not have known Daisha Riley’s name, but if you’ve watched ‘GMA’ for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story.”

Strahan tweeted a video montage that aired with the captioned, “Sending love to the family and friends of Daisha Riley. Rest in peace ?”

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST CONSIDERING A DIVORCE: US Weekly reports that Kim Kardashian West is considering filing for divorce from Kanye West after the rapper's recent Twitter tirades. The couple has been married for six years and has three children.