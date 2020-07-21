Hollywood Quick Hits: Porsha Williams, Yara Shahidi & More

PRPhotos.com

PORSHA WILLIAMS STOPPED FROM SHOOTING ‘RHOA’: Following her recent arrest in Louisville, Kentucky, Porsha Williams has been told she must self quarantine for 14 days before she can resume filming Real Housewives of Atlanta. Williams was arrested for protesting for justice for Breonna Taylor.

ACTRESS YARA SHAHIDI INKS DEAL WITH ABC STUDIOS: 20 year-old actress Yara Shahidi and her mother/business partner Keri Shahidi have inked an overall deal with ABC Studios for their 7th Sun production. The actress said in a press release, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family. It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 7th Sun will focus on producing shows with “themes of history, heritage, culture and joy, and that elevate underrepresented voices.”

TIMBALAND AND SWIZZ BEATZ INK DEAL WITH APPLE MUSIC: Super producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have inked a deal with Apple Music for the battle series Verzuz. Each new battle will now be streamed for free on Apple Music and Beats 1 whilesimulcast at the same time it is streamed on Verzuz.

The next battle is this Wednesday, July 22nd between Snoop Dogg and DMX.