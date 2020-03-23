Hollywood Reacts as Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

PRPhotos.com

What What Happens Live host and Bravo producer extraordinaire Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus, he told fans on Friday.

He shared the news on Instagram, writing: “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

His famous friends, including Hoda Kotb, Mark Ronson, Bob Saget, sent him their best. John Mayer wrote: “Rest up. Love you with all my heart.”

“Praying for you Andy! Feel better soon!” Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright wrote.

“Love you Andy,” actor Donnie Wahlberg wrote.

“We all love you Andy! Rest and Feel better soon please,” actress Kate Hudson said.

“Rest up, Andy. So sorry to hear this,” singer Donny Osmond wrote.

Several Housewives stars also weighed in wishing him the best. Cynthia Bailey, who recently hung with Cohen on his show, and told The Shade Room: “I saw him almost 2 weeks ago. I feel fine and have not had any symptoms of the virus. As far as I know the others ladies are good. We want to continue to send our prayers to Andy and hope he makes a speedy recovery.

Others encouraged Cohen to use his platform to help make testing more available to non-famous people in the U.S., an increasing point of contention as the famous and powerful report their positive status and ordinary Americans who are sick struggle to access tests.

“Can you please voice the concerns of those who can't even attain a test bc it's unavailable to them, or they can't afford it, & are afraid,” poet Charlyne Yi wrote.

Other celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju, Rachel Matthews, Indira Varma and Daniel Dae Kim are among those who also tested positive.