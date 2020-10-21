Hollywood Sends Love to Jeff Bridges Following Lymphoma Diagnosis

PRPhotos.com

Hollywood is rallying behind Jeff Bridges. The Big Lebowski star shared his cancer diagnosis on social media: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Thousands of fans sent their well wishes, as did Olivia Wilde, George Takei, Rosario Dawson, Patricia Arquette, Andy Garcia, Rosanna Arquette, Rosie Perez, Steve Martin, Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning and Barbra Streisand.

Takei hailed him as a “fighter” who “can beat this.” Oscar nominee Perez, who starred opposite Bridges in 1993’s Fearless, wrote, “My prayers are with you my friend. Sending love and a big hug.”

“Just was talking about you last week when I was filming an interview about how brilliant you were in The Mirror Has Two Faces, and how much fun I had with you,” Streisand wrote on Instagram. “You have such a joyful spirit that I know you will overcome this temporary blip. Sending lots of love and light.”

Moore wrote: “Oh no. Love u Jeff.”

FX and Hulu released a statement on Bridges, who is set to star in their new drama, The Old Man: “Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are in this together with you.”

The two types of lymphoma cancer are Hodgkin lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Symptoms of Hodgkin lymphoma include enlarged lymph nodes, fever, unexplained weight loss. Symptoms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma include enlarged lymph nodes, chills, fatigue and weight loss.