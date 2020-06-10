Hollywood Signs Up for #ShareTheMicNow Campaign

PRPhotos.com

Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank and Julia Roberts are among the actors, authors, fashion designers, athletes and politicians sharing their social media platforms today (Wednesday) with black celebs on a #ShareTheMicNow social media campaign.

White women with large followings are handing over the reins of their platforms to magnify the voices and work of black women. Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John launched the movement with Saint John, bestselling authors Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Glennon Doyle and fashion designer Stacey Bendet.

The push is part of a larger conversation in the U.S. grapples with the repercussions of police brutality and systemic racism.

#ShareTheMicNow organizers said the campaign had four stated goals: "To form a social media campaign that magnifies Black women’s lives and stories. To form relationships among Black women and white women – so that our future activism is born from relationships. To create a network of disruptors who know and trust each other. To create action that could make change."

Some of the swaps: fashion and beauty editor Kahlana Barfield Brown will work with Roberts, actress and transgender activist Angelica Ross will work with Swank, Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas will work with Paltrow, human rights activist Opal Tometi will work with Ashley Graham and Saint John will work with Kourtney Kardashian.