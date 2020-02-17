Hollywood’s Star-Crossed Lovers Rev Engines on V-Day

PRPhotos.com

Valentine’s Day is always an interesting day for star-crossed lovers, especially when the drama unfolds on a world stage. Two couples—Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake & Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik—performed out their next act for followers on social media.

JESSICA & JUSTIN

Despite rumors of a rift after Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, there was no love lost between the pair on Instagram.

Biel shared a shot of Timberlake and their son Silas, 4, writing: “My valentines heart emoji Love you guys to the moon emoji.”

Timberlake posted a throwback of them together to his wife of 8 years: “Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know.”

GIGI & ZAYN:

Hadid, meanwhile, confirmed the on-again romance she and Malik had been rumored to be having … again. She shared a tribute, writing: “HEY VALENTINE. Z on the farm. December 2019.”

The pair were fist linked in 2015, and have been off and on and off and on and off and on again so many times since, fans have lost count.