‘Home Improvement’ Reunion Set For ‘Shifting Gears’ Season 2 Premiere

Several stars from the hit sitcom Home Improvement are reuniting for the second season of Tim Allen’s show Shifting Gears on ABC. Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will guest star alongside Allen in the season premiere. Their characters will provide unexpected support for Allen’s character, Matt Parker. Home Improvement ran for eight seasons on ABC, with Allen starring as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor. Richardson played his wife Jill, while Karn portrayed his co-host Al Borland, and Dunning succeeded Pamela Anderson as the show’s model, Heidi. The trio have also appeared together on Allen’s other ABC series, Last Man Standing. Karn and Allen have also co-hosted several History Channel shows about tools and home improvement. Shifting Gears follows a widowed classic car restorer whose estranged daughter and grandchildren move in with him. (Deadline)