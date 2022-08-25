Horatio Sanz Accuser Says Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, And Lorne Michaels Were ‘Enablers’ To Sexual Assault

On Tuesday (August 23rd), a Pennsylvania woman added Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, and Lorne Michaels to a 2021 lawsuit in which she accuses Saturday Night Live star Horatio Sanz of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

The papers filed on Tuesday (August 23rd) state that Michaels created an environment at Saturday Night Live where underage teenage girls regularly attended the show’s “after-parties” and “after-after parties.” The documents also claim that Fallon and Morgan enabled the Jane Doe to be sexually assaulted by Sanz. According to People, Fallon and Sanz drank with the Jane Doe despite knowing that she was only 17, and Morgan rented out the space for an after party in May 2002—during which she said she was sexually assaulted by Sanz.

Susan Crumiller, the woman’s attorney, said in a statement, “Sanz and his enablers lured Jane into their celebrity world and made her feel like a cool kid for drinking and partying with a bunch of famous grown-ups. Instead, they destroyed her life. Jane has spent the past two decades struggling with the repercussions of what they did to her; now it’s their turn. We look forward to holding NBC, Sanz, and everyone else who enabled this disgusting behavior accountable when the GMVA lookback window opens in March.”

Sanz has denied the allegations, and a spokesperson for NBC said in response to the filings, “Regardless of Jane Doe's changing narratives, NBC intends to renew its motion to dismiss.”