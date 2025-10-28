‘House Of Dynamite’ Writer After Pentagon Claims Inaccuracies: “We Respectfully Disagree”

Getty Images

House Of Dynamite screenwriter Noah Oppenheim has rejected Pentagon criticism of his Netflix thriller’s portrayal of U.S. missile defense systems. “We respectfully disagree,” Oppenheim told MSNBC after the Pentagon claimed in an October 16th internal memo that U.S. missile interceptors “have displayed a 100 percent accuracy rate in testing for more than a decade.” The Pentagon contested a scene showing America’s mid-course missile intercept system failing to stop an incoming nuclear missile. Oppenheim acknowledged he and director Kathryn Bigelow didn’t consult the Pentagon during production but conducted extensive research with missile defense experts. “Unfortunately our missile defense system is highly imperfect,” Oppenheim stated, adding “what we show in the movie is accurate.” The thriller follows an 18-minute nuclear crisis from multiple perspectives. (Story URL)