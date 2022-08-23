House of the Dragon, Regal Cinemas, Knives Out 2 + More!

PRPhotos.com

NEARLY 10 MILLION VIEWERS TUNED IN TO ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ ON SUNDAY: The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has gained the largest audience ever for a new original series on HBO. Deadline reports that 9.986 million U.S. viewers watched the series on Sunday (August 21st).

REGAL CINEMAS’ PARENT COMPANY IS CONSIDERING BANKRUPTCY: On Monday (August 22nd), Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, confirmed with BBC News that “Voluntary Chapter 11” bankruptcy might be in the company’s future due to its debt burden. In a statement to CNN, the company said, “Cineworld would expect to maintain its operations in the ordinary course until and following any filing and ultimately to continue its business over the longer term with no significant impact upon its employees.” Regal and Cineworld theaters will remain open for “business as usual.”

‘KNIVES OUT’ SEQUEL GETS RELEASE DATE: According to Variety, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to premiere on Netflix on December 23rd. The Knives Out sequel will also “be released in select theaters on a to be announced date.” Netflix revealed first-look photos of the film on Monday (August 22nd) as well.

ABC ORDERS ‘THE COMPANY YOU KEEP’ TO SERIES: Deadline reports that ABC picked up The Company You Keep on Monday (August 22nd). This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia serves as an executive producer on and stars in the series produced by 20th Television. Ventimiglia plays a con man who falls in love with an undercover CIA agent, played by Catherine Haena Kim.