Housewives: Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd Get Blowback for Corona Comments

PRPhotos.com

The ladies (and gentlemen) of the various Andy Cohen-produced Real Housewives franchises are not always known for their connection to reality. Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd are the latest to come under fire for their less-than-sensitive remarks.

VICKI GUNVALSON

In a tweet at California Governor Gavin Newsom, she wrote: “@GavinNewsom Let’s get America who is healthy back to work. We need hairdressers, nail techs, small businesses, and restaurants to start reopening May 1st. Please?”

Critics called her “tone deaf” and she responded to some critics, saying “I said we need to get back to work. Been in quarantine for 2 months as I’m sure you have.”

KELLY DODD

Real Housewives of Orange County star Dodd, meanwhile, is apologizing after saying coronavirus is “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

On Instagram Story, she said: “I want to give a public apology. When I wrote ‘this is God’s way of thinning the herd,’ that’s not what I meant.”

She added, “I hope you can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid, so again, please accept my apology.”