How Celebrities Are Contending With Coronavirus

Hollywood is in the self-isolation like the rest of us. Here’s how some are dealing, below.

BINDI IRWIN

Bindi Irwin has been planning to marry Chandler Powell at the Australia Zoo since they got engaged in July. But her plans changed radically due to coronavirus.

She tells People of their elopement on March 25th in private at the zoo “with lots of animals” that “even if it wasn’t by-the-book perfect, it was our perfect.”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding special premieres April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

IDRIS ELBA

Idris Elba said that he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre are doing “OK” after being diagnosed with coronavirus and still being asymptomatic.

Despite being OK’d for travel, they’re staying put he said on Twitter: "We’ve passed the quarantine period but we’re a little bit stuck in limbo. We can’t get a flight back home. So we just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we’re OK, and we’re so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed."

“It’s weird because I never sit still, Sabrina never sits still either and I think she’s finding it harder,” he added. “She’s getting cabin fever … but we're both good mentally, just trying to stay optimistic."

TARAJI P. HENSON

Taraji P. Henson is moving her wedding date to former NFL star Kelvin Hayden because of the pandemic. She already moved it from April to June. She tells Extra: “It’s probably going to be more like July. We have to see what this will be like at the other end.”

KRISTEN BELL

Kristen Bell is offering fans a chance of winning a virtual game night in a bid to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. Bell is teaming up with the Omaze, and is offering fans a chance to play games with her—virtually.

Fans who bid on the option will know that their funds will go to support The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, which is helping to support small businesses and at-risk citizens.