How Celebrities Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day, three days after what would have been the activist’s 91st birthday. After a year of racial reckoning, celebrities used the day as an opportunity to celebrate his legacy by posting messages of hope on social media.

T.I., Alicia Keys and several other Black stars shared a video showing 17 ways to you can be killed if you are Black in America, like “jogging,” “sitting in a wheelchair” and “sleeping in your bed,” while naming the Black victims who suffered such fates.

Morgan Freeman wrote: “History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.” – Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Matthew McConaughey wrote: “his vision was worth celebrating and is worth striving for”.