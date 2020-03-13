How Coronavirus Is Affecting Hollywood, Movies and TV Shows

PRPhotos.com

Coronavirus has slammed Hollywood. Here’s the latest.

MOVIE DELAYS

Release dates for movies are shifting. Fast and Furious 9 from May 22 to April of 2021, No Time To Die from April to November; A Quiet Place 2 from March to TBD and Peter Rabbit 2 from March to August.

China has closed its 70,000+ theaters, and Italy, France and Germany have shut many or most as well.

FILMING

The Falcon and Winter Soldier are no longer filming in Prague, and the release date for the Disney+ show will likely be pushed.

Production for Mission Impossible 7, Riverdale, Survivor and the Amazing Race have been put on hold.

LIVE AUDIENCES

Multiple talk, game and late night shows will no longer have live studio audiences, including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show With James Corden,The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lights Out With David Spade and Tosh.0

TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared publicly that they have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia. "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks began on social media. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Hanks gave his fans an update last night (March 12th), writing on Instagram, "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time." He continued, "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx."

They are reportedly in stable condition at a Queensland hospital and are cooperating with officials.

GATHERINGS

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom recommended the cancellation or postponement of gatherings of 250 or more people through at least the end of the month.