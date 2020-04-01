How Family Life in Hollywood Has Changed During Isolation

PRPhotos.com

Everyone’s lives are changing as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend our daily rituals. Hollywood is no exception. Below, a round-up of the latest defeats and victories.

ANDY COHEN

Andy Cohen, 51, who is recovering after being diagnosed with coronavirus, posted a reunion shot of himself and his baby Benjamin. He wrote: “I've hosted reunions for years, but yesterday's was the best one yet.”

He was quarantined without his baby for about two weeks.

CHRISSY TEIGEN

Chrissy Teigen is done with all of the family time, she joked. She and husband John Legend are “def breaking up” when they can leave the house, she said during an Instagram exchange with a fan.

KRISTEN BELL

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are similarly suffering with coronavirus cabin fever. On Instagram Live with Katie Couric, they said everything with their kids, Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, is peachy.

But: “We're getting along good with the kids and we're getting along good with adults we're friends with. This has been stressful for momma and dada,” Shepard admitted.

“We've been at each other's throats real bad, real bad,” Bell agreed, before adding that sitting next to each other for the interview was “as physically close as we've been in a couple of days 'cause we've just found each other revolting.”

MARK WAHLBERG

Mark Wahlberg‘s daughter Grace is treating her dad to a spa day. The father of four shared the look after her manicure and makeup. Wahlberg noted: “Okay, so, 15 days into quarantine now. I'm getting pedicures and manicures—and apparently a full makeup. She's got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what's happening now…”