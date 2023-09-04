Home » Entertainment » ‘How I Met Your Father,’ Sherri Shepherd, Viola Davis + More!

‘How I Met Your Father,’ Sherri Shepherd, Viola Davis + More!

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

‘HOW I MET YOUR FATHER’ IS CANCELLED AFTER TWO SEASONS: Variety reports that How I Met Your Father, the How I Met Your Mother spinoff starring Hilary Duff, has been cancelled by Hulu. The second season ended on July 11th without revealing who Duff’s character, Sophie, ended up having a child with.

SHERRI SHEPHERD SHARES HOW RESIDUALS PAID FOR HER SON’S HEALTH CARE: Sherri Shepherd posted a video to Instagram on Friday (September 1st) featuring herself on the SAG-AFTRA picket line alongside Viola Davis and Niecy Nash. The talk show host explained what the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes mean to her in the caption. “My @sagaftra residuals have paid for healthcare & therapy to care for my son who is on The Autism Spectrum. When Jeffrey was born prematurely at 5 mos, it was hundreds of thousands of dollars taken care of by #SagAftra …,” she wrote. “I have worked as an #actress most of my life and thankful for the blessings of work but there were many years I did not book an audition and my residuals from previous projects kept the lights on. Actors & writers are now fighting against a corporate regime who literallly wishes us to be replaced by AI. They refuse to negotiate in good faith & want to see us broken and not be paid fair wages for our hard work. This is unacceptable. And this is what my fellow @wga colleagues and actors are fighting for.” 

Related Articles

Millie Bobby Brown ‘Knew’ Jake Bongiovi ‘Was Going To Be A Huge Part Of [Her] Life’ When They First Met
Richard Lewis Says He ‘Disliked’ Larry David ‘Intensely’ When They First Met
Viola Davis Addresses Jacksonville Shooting
Paul Rudd Appears In Music Video For Fan He Met At Taylor Swift Concert
Benedict Cumberbatch, Davis Zaslav, Paula Abdul + More!
Jeremy Strong Says His Father Jumped In Front Of A Car To Save His Life When He Was Eight