‘How I Met Your Father,’ Sherri Shepherd, Viola Davis + More!

‘HOW I MET YOUR FATHER’ IS CANCELLED AFTER TWO SEASONS: Variety reports that How I Met Your Father, the How I Met Your Mother spinoff starring Hilary Duff, has been cancelled by Hulu. The second season ended on July 11th without revealing who Duff’s character, Sophie, ended up having a child with.

SHERRI SHEPHERD SHARES HOW RESIDUALS PAID FOR HER SON’S HEALTH CARE: Sherri Shepherd posted a video to Instagram on Friday (September 1st) featuring herself on the SAG-AFTRA picket line alongside Viola Davis and Niecy Nash. The talk show host explained what the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes mean to her in the caption. “My @sagaftra residuals have paid for healthcare & therapy to care for my son who is on The Autism Spectrum. When Jeffrey was born prematurely at 5 mos, it was hundreds of thousands of dollars taken care of by #SagAftra …,” she wrote. “I have worked as an #actress most of my life and thankful for the blessings of work but there were many years I did not book an audition and my residuals from previous projects kept the lights on. Actors & writers are now fighting against a corporate regime who literallly wishes us to be replaced by AI. They refuse to negotiate in good faith & want to see us broken and not be paid fair wages for our hard work. This is unacceptable. And this is what my fellow @wga colleagues and actors are fighting for.”