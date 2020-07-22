How Kim Kardashian West Is Working Behind the Scenes To Get Kanye West Help

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly working frantically behind the scenes to get her husband Kanye West help. The presidential hopeful claimed that she and her momager Kris Jenner were trying to “lock” him up on Twitter Monday night, and now, sources tell People that the media mogul has been trying to get Kanye help for weeks." The posts have since been deleted.

"But what do you do when a person doesn't want help?" the source asks, pointing out that West has been staying at the family's compound in Cody, Wyoming. "Kanye is in Cody because he doesn't want help. If he wanted help, he would come back to L.A."

Kardashian West has, as the rapper hinted, consulted with doctors. The insider says: "Kim's family is around to support her as always. And they love Kanye. They want him to be healthy. They are all trying to figure out how to help Kanye. They are in contact with medical professionals for guidance."

In the now-deleted tweets, West wrote: "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," a reference to his comments about daughter North West during his first campaign rally over the weekend.

A source tells People that Kardashian West is “furious” that West brought up possibly aborting North during a campaign rally Sunday. The pair share North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 14 months.

The pair’s relationship has reportedly “broken down significantly.” West announced his attention to run for president earlier this month, and his family is reportedly concerned for his mental health.