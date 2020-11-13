How Lori Loughlin Is Coping With Her Time in Prison

PRPhotos.com

Full House alum Lori Loughlin is serving her two-month stint in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli and their daughters Olivia and Bella Jade, are doing their best to hold it together.

An insider tells Us Weekly: “While the family is going through a difficult time, they are supporting each other. They understand that mistakes were made but that in order to move forward they need to forgive and move forward.”

The 55-year-old reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in California in October. Giannulli has yet to begin his five-month sentence.

She is reportedly struggling behind bars, with an insider telling Us she is a “wreck.”