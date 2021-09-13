How Meghan Markle, Kate Hudson and Others Marked 9/11

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities across the world marked 9/11 over the weekend, posting about the lives that were lost in 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remembered the victims by blacking out their Archewell website and displaying the text “In Memoriam: September 11, 2001” on its page with a list of names of those who lost their lives. Queen Elizabeth II held a ceremony in honor of the victims.

On social media, Kate Hudson paid tribute to the lost, writing: “It’s hard to believe it’s been so long since this devastating event in our history. Being in the city right now brings back so many memories. Everyone remembers where they were: when they got the call or seeing it on the news. Those of us who were living in New York saw a different city. A city in mourning yet together.”

Reese Witherspoon wrote: “My prayers go out to all the families that lost their loves ones on this day 20 years ago. We will #neverforget. Forever in our hearts.”

Jennifer Hudson wrote: “It’s been 20 years and we will never forget. Join me in praying for the loved ones of all those we lost.”

Sara Ramirez observed: “Woke up today feeling all kinds of uneasy. Sometimes feeling into what our bodies are communicating takes time and real patience. Meditation helped. Sending warmth and tenderness to those who are open to receiving. #September11.”