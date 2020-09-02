How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana

PRPhotos.com

The Sussexes are honoring Prince Harry‘s late mother Princess Diana. To mark the 23rd anniversary of Diana’s death Harry and Meghan Markle volunteered with the Preschool Learning Center in L.A., and spent Monday working in the garden, replanting flowers and healthy vegetables that the children can grow.

The Learning Center is an arm of the Assistance League of L.A., which works to improve the lives of impoverished kids. The Learning Center aims to deliver high-quality childcare to low-income kids between the ages of three-and-five.

They also planted Diana’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots, in the garden. Some of the other plantings included petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash and sweet peas.

After getting their hands dirty with the kids, the royals read them books about gardening, vegetables and planting, plus the classic Jack and the Beanstalk.