How Smart Is Prince Harry? Plus Meghan’s Birthday Plans

Prince Harry is no brain trust, especially when compared with his super-smart wife Meghan Markle, says Lady Colin Campbell. The author, who is promoting Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, told new! magazine via The Daily Mail: “In my opinion, Harry is a much less intelligent character than Meghan is,” she said. “And I think he’s so desperate to please her and go along with whatever she says, no matter how ill-conceived it is. He is that besotted with her.”

Campbell, 70, also claimed the couple has “a very strong relationship” but Meghan is the dominant partner because Harry is “besotted with her.”

Harry did struggle academically, and was held back a year. He eventually graduated Eton College with two A- Levels, a B in art and a D in geography.

One of his former teachers dubbed him a “weak student” and claimed that staff had conspired to help him cheat on exams.

A tribunal found that “the prince had received help in preparing his A-level ‘expressive’ project, which he needed to pass in order to attend Sandhurst but didn’t rule that it was cheating.”

He did not attend college (Eton is a high school) and instead completed officer commissioning training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

MEGHAN’S BIRTHDAY

Meghan, who graduated from Northwestern with a double major in International Relations and Theater, is reportedly planning a birthday party outside of L.A., where they are quarantining at Tyler Perry’s estate.

She is planning to throw a party in Montecito for close friends, all of whom will be tested for COVID-19 ahead of time.

"Whatever she ends up doing for her birthday, Meghan said it will be low-key," a source told The Daily Mail. "She said she doesn’t want to come across as being careless and irresponsible."