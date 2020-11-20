Home » Entertainment » How Vanessa Kirby Embraces Feminine Power, Sacredness

How Vanessa Kirby Embraces Feminine Power, Sacredness

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Vanessa Kirby says she won a new appreciation for the “sacredness of the feminine” while preparing for her upcoming Netflix film, Pieces of a Woman. She graced the latest cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and inside, she talked about how she studied live birth scenes to prepare for the film’s 23-minute home birth scene.

The 32-year-old shares: “I watched her for six hours go through a really difficult labor, no painkillers, forceps. It got really, really difficult…I watched her go on a completely lone journey, like an odyssey, through the most primal, almost divine…And I saw the power and the fear in all of it.”

“I came away far more of a woman in appreciating the sacredness of the feminine in a way that I don’t think I had fully realized,” she said. “I feel like I had lived something in human experience I hadn’t lived before.”

She continued, “It brought everything that I sort of had known intellectually into being, which is, this is like the magnificence of being a woman, and its creation essentially.”

In Pieces of a Woman, she plays a woman who loses her baby after birth at home. Shia LaBeouf co-stars.

Related Articles

How Lori Loughlin Is Coping With Her Time in Prison
Halle Berry’s New Man Taught Her How To ‘Love Again’
Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Sides With His Other Ex, Megan Fox
Shonda Rhimes Talks Growing Pains After Leaving ABC, Owning Her Power
Eva Longoria, Power Broker
Social Media Accuses Vanessa Bryant Of Throwing Shade At Kobe Bryant’s Parents