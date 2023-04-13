Howard Stern And Rosie O’Donnell Address Kid Rock’s Bud Light Tantrum

PRPhotos.com

Howard Stern and Rosie O’Donnell are speaking out about the backlash Bud Light has received for teaming up with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. This comes after Kid Rock shared a video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light with a semi-automatic weapon in protest of the partnership, and after country music singer Travis Tritt issued a statement announcing that he’s boycotting Anheuser-Busch, the company that produces the beer.

“I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing,” Stern said on a recent episode of his radio show. “I’m not bothered by gay people or transgender people. They don’t impact my life, they don’t hurt my life. I love when people are in love. You wanna be a woman? Be a woman. You wanna be a dude, be a dude. Be whatever you fucking want. As long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team.”

“I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me, ‘Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?’ I don’t know why he got so upset,” the Private Parts star added.

On Tuesday’s (April 11th) episode of O’Donnell’s Onward podcast, the League of Their Own actress said, “Kid Rock had to take an assault weapon and shoot the boxes of beer, proving what? Beer companies have been supportive of the LGBTQIA community for decades. This is not the first time. Who do you think sponsors pride? Gay people, trans people, we drink beer too, man. Put down your gun, Kid Rock, it’s in bad taste. Especially after what happened at the school in Nashville.”