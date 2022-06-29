Howard Stern Is Considering Running For President To ‘Overturn All This Bulls–t’

On his SirusXM radio show Monday (June 27th), Howard Stern announced he was “really thinking about” running for president. He then mapped out what changes he’d make if he were elected.

“The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again,” he said.

Stern commented on Trump losing the popular vote in 2016. “A guy who lost the vote won the election. How long can we keep electing people who lost the election?” he said.

He continued, “I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College.”

The Private Parts star added, “The other thing is, if I do run for president, and I’m not f – – king around, I’m really thinking about it, because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices.” Stern said this would be his plan to “overturn all this bulls – – t.”