Howard Stern Pranks Fans With Andy Cohen Takeover Gag Amid Contract Talks

Howard Stern played an elaborate prank Monday morning, staging Andy Cohen as his replacement on SiriusXM before revealing ongoing contract negotiations. Cohen introduced himself as the new host of “Andy 100,” saying “I know you’re expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is not how things were meant to go.” Stern then came on air, thanking Cohen for the stunt. The 71-year-old host addressed summer rumors claiming he was “fired” for being “too woke” and that co-host Robin Quivers had died. “Here’s the truth: SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future,” Stern said. He praised CEO Jennifer Witz, stating “I’m very happy at Sirius.” His current deal expires at the end of 2025. SiriusXM declined to comment on negotiations. Stern’s previous renewals reportedly reached $80-100 million. (Story URL)