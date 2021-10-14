Howie Mandel OK After Passing Out In Starbucks

PRPhotos.com

Howie Mandel was rushed to the hospital by emergency responders on Wednesday (Oct. 13th) morning after he passed out at his local Starbucks.

TMZ reported that the America’s Got Talent star passed out and fell over while getting a coffee with his wife and some friends in Woodland Hills, California. Images obtained by the outlet showed the comedian receiving care from the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Mandel wrote on Twitter later in the day, “I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”