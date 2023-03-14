Hugh Grant Is Criticized For Red-Carpet Interview With Ashley Graham

PRPhotos.com

Hugh Grant‘s red-carpet interview with Ashley Graham went viral following the Oscars Sunday night (March 12th)—largely because it couldn’t have been more awkward.

The Love Actually star offered curt responses to Graham’s questions, no matter how much the model tried to turn things around. Fans took notice and shared their thoughts on social media.

“Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another commented, “And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars.”

In response to all the buzz about the interview, Graham told TMZ, “You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go.”