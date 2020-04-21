Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds End Feud for 24 Hours (for Coronavirus)

PRPhotos.com

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are doing the unthinkable: they’re agreeing to bury their epic feud. Granted, it’s just for 24 hours and it’s for a good cause. The pair have agreed to help one lucky fan host an epic lemonade stand to raise money for No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and WC Kitchen‘s coronavirus relief efforts.

The pair explained the history of their storied feud. “People think it started with us, but it didn't,” the Wolverine star began, followed by Ryan, who continued, “The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies since there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-es.” Picking up where he left off, Hugh continued, “For generations, it's been a point of family honor to oppose each other,” adding that his Laughing Man Coffee Company and the Deadpool star's Aviation Gin company caused a rift between the stars.

They continued: “We'll stop our feud for one day and help sell a different type of drink: Lemonade. At your child's lemonade stand. That's right, all to help fight food insecurity because no one deserves to go hungry.”

Several stars have gotten in on this challenge. Last week, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro offered fans a chance to have a walk-on role in Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese in exchange for raising money for America’s Food Fund.