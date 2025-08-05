Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Michelle Gomez Lead Cast Of New ‘Harry Potter’ Audiobooks

Getty Images

Pottermore Publishing and Audible have assembled a new cast of actors to voice the iconic roles in their upcoming audiobook productions of the complete Harry Potter series. Hugh Laurie will take on the role of Albus Dumbledore, while Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen will voice Lord Voldemort. Riz Ahmed has been cast as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, and The Good Wife’s Cush Jumbo as the narrator. Additionally, two groups of young actors will voice the main trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione across the seven audiobooks. Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will play the characters in the first three books, while Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will take over the roles in books four through seven. (Arabella Stanton will also portray Hermione in the upcoming HBO TV series.) The new audiobook productions will feature over 200 actors and “immersive audio entertainment” with Dolby Atmos. (EW)