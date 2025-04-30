Hulk Hogan To Be Commissioner Of Real American Freestyle Wrestling

Pro wrestling icons Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have launched Real American Freestyle, an unscripted freestyle-wrestling league emphasizing amateur-style wrestling with real prize money. Hogan and Bischoff are focused on maintaining the competition’s integrity while also promising high-impact moves. They are seeking a long-term media partner and have secured financial support from Left Lane Capital and Cassius. Real American Beer will serve as the title sponsor, and the league has gained support from USA Wrestling, the NCAA, and NIL organizations. Competitors can earn seven figures, and the 40-athlete roster already includes Olympians and world champions. (THR)