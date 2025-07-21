Hulu Set To Premiere New Virgin Dating Show “Are You My First?”

Getty Images

Hulu has announced the upcoming premiere of a new dating reality series, Are You My First?, set to debut on August 18th. The show will feature a group of single, virgin individuals seeking romantic connections in a tropical paradise setting. Hosted by former Bachelor Nation stars Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the series is described as a “dating experiment” showcasing “the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled.” The participants will be free to explore their relationships without judgment, embarking on a journey filled with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests. Bristowe, who won season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, and Underwood, the former “virgin Bachelor” who later came out as gay, will guide the cast as they navigate the search for intimacy and love. (Ew)