Human Rights Watch Refuses Donations From Comedians Who Performed In Saudi Arabia

Human Rights Watch has declined donations from Aziz Ansari and other comedians who performed at Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival. The performers, including Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr, offered portions of their fees to the organization after facing criticism for appearing at the state-sponsored event. Joey Shea, Saudi Arabia researcher at Human Rights Watch, told Variety: “While we cannot accept, it is not too late for them to call for the release of detained Saudi activists.” The festival drew controversy due to Saudi Arabia’s alleged human rights violations and its connection to journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s 2018 killing. Ansari defended his participation on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying “For me, especially being me and looking the way I do and being from a Muslim background, it felt like something I should be a part of.” (Story URL)