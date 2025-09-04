Hundreds Of Classic ‘Sesame Street’ Episodes To Hit YouTube In New Deal

Getty Images

YouTube will soon host the largest digital library of Sesame Street content under a new deal with Sesame Workshop. The agreement will bring hundreds of classic episodes to the platform starting in January 2026. The nonprofit will also create new original programming for YouTube and lead workshops for creators on producing content that is both fun and educational. The move follows a year of major changes for Sesame Street. The show lost its HBO output deal in December, but Netflix later secured rights for new episodes and about 90 hours of library content. Season 56 will premiere on Netflix and PBS Kids in November. YouTube reports Sesame Street viewership rose more than 130% last year, reaching over 5 billion views. (Story URL)