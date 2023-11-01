‘Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ SAG-AFTRA, Wynonna Judd + More!

‘HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES’ CAST REACTS TO SAG-AFTRA INTERIM AGREEMENT: According to Deadline, Lionsgate reached and interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA on Monday (October 30th) to promote the forthcoming film Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Cast members such as Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth took to Instagram on Monday (October 30th) to celebrate the news. “i am so beyond thankful to @lionsgate and @sagaftra for working so hard throughout this strike to come to an agreement, allowing us to participate in press and promotion for our film, which comes to theaters on november 17,” Zegler wrote. “lionsgate’s efforts are proof that studios, big and small, can meet us in a place of fairness for their films and the people who work so hard to make them.” Blyth added, “Very grateful that Lionsgate have stepped up today and signed @sagaftra ‘s Interim Agreement, demonstrating that our union’s demands are fair and equitable. Now I hope the AMPTP studios follow suit so we can get everyone back to work. I love this movie and can’t wait to share it with the fans!”

SAG-AFTRA AND AMPTP TO CONTINUE TALKS ON WEDNESDAY: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a deal seems imminent between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP. However, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a video shared on Tuesday (October 31st) that they are still working out the kinks, especially with regard to AI. “While I’ve said I’m cautiously optimistic, that means we’ve got to keep the pressure on,” he said. “We’ve got to keep on pushing because there are really important pieces of this agreement that are not there yet and they have to come across. AI, for example, has to be right. This deal cannot be done without a fair deal on AI.” Tuesday (October 31st) marked the 110th day of the strike.

WYNONNA JUDD JOINS SEASON 24 OF ‘THE VOICE:’ Deadline reports that Wynonna Judd will be joining The Voice for its 24th season. NBC announced on Tuesday (October 31st) that the “No One Else On Earth” singer will join judges Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani as a mega mentor. She is the second country music star to join the show since Blake Shelton left last season.

TYLER KENNY RETURNS TO ‘CHICAGO FIRE:’ Variety reports that Tyler Kenny will return to Chicago Fire during the show’s 12th season. This comes after he stepped away during the 11th season earlier this year for undisclosed personal reasons. It’s unclear at this point how many episodes he will appear in.