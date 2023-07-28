Idris Elba Reveals That He Was Once Held At Gunpoint

PRPhotos.com

Idris Elba detailed a harrowing experience of being held at gunpoint in a recent interview with The Daily Mail. The Hijack actor was trying to help a woman who was being abused in public.

“I nearly lost my f—— life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club,” the Wire actor said. “A guy was whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll f—— kill you,’ and so on. I come round and I go, ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?’ “

Elba’s words did not go over well with the gunman. “He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her,” the Beast actor said.

“I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man,’ ” he added. Elba didn’t reveal how the situation was resolved.